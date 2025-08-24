Cool mornings, fewer crowds and lower prices make shoulder season – the period between the peak summer and low winter season – an ideal time to explore the US. From mountain hikes and wildlife-filled drives to coastal strolls and cultural festivals, these destinations shine in fall. To boot, you’ll find fewer lines, more room to roam and landscapes at their most photogenic.

Here are 10 of the best places to experience the US in the quieter, cooler shoulder season months.

Left: A hiking trail in Badlands National Park. Kelly Millington/Shutterstock Right: A Triceratops at the Dinosaur Park in Rapid City. Logan Bush/Shutterstock

1. Rapid City, South Dakota

Best for national treasures

Rapid City is ideally positioned near historical icons and national treasures, starting with Mount Rushmore, which marks its 100th anniversary in 2025. Early fall brings cooler weather and lighter crowds, making it a prime time to explore. Drive the 18-mile Wildlife Loop in Custer State Park for bison, pronghorn and wild burros, then continue on the Needles Highway, famed for its granite spires and narrow tunnels. An hour east, Badlands National Park offers dramatic landscapes all along the 39-mile Loop Road. You won’t want to miss stops at Burns Basin Overlook and Pinnacles Overlook.

Advertisement

In town, stroll Main Street for life-size bronze statues of past presidents and wander Art Alley for graffiti-style murals, then head uphill to Dinosaur Park, where seven super-size concrete dinos, including an 80-ft-long brontosaurus, have watched over the city since the 1930s. Wrap up the day with a pint at Firehouse Brewing Company, the oldest brewery in South Dakota.

Planning tip: A rental car makes it easy to pair in-town sights with day trips to the Black Hills.

Left: Downtown Madison. benedek/Getty Images Right: The golden Thai Pavillion at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. csfotoimages/Getty Images

2. Madison, Wisconsin

Best for architecture lovers

Madison’s compact downtown is framed by Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, which are perfect for a fall paddle. The Dane County Farmers’ Market on Capitol Square runs Saturdays through early November, offering local produce, farm-fresh eggs, cheese curds and floral bouquets. Pair a market visit with a guided tour of the architecturally stunning Wisconsin State Capitol, which features a 360-degree observation deck with views of the city and lakes.

Nearby, Olbrich Botanical Gardens invites peaceful strolls, enhanced through late-October by GLEAM, an outdoor art exhibit featuring large-scale light installations. Cycle the 17-mile Capital City State Trail for scenic farmland and lakeside views. Don’t miss a trip to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin in Spring Green, an important stop on the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail that also includes Madison’s Monona Terrace. End your day with supper club vibes and hearty chops at Tornado Steak House.

Planning tip: Saturdays bring road closures around the farmers’ market, so plan accordingly.

Saguaro National Park. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

3. Tucson, Arizona

Best for Southwestern culture

Cooler fall days make Tucson an ideal place to explore both outdoors and culture. Start at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, a 98-acre zoo, botanical garden and natural history museum. Nearby, Saguaro National Park features cactus-studded trails like the Valley View Trail, which winds through saguaros, prickly pear and teddy bear cholla. Milder weather is also ideal for visiting the Pima Air & Space Museum. Get close to historic aircraft like the B-36 Peacemaker and SR-71 Blackbird without wilting under the Arizona sun.

For local history, explore San Xavier Del Bac Mission, a beautifully preserved Spanish colonial mission. Tucson’s food scene shines, and with more than 30 types of tacos, you’ll want to book a taco tour starting in mid-October with Tucson Bike Tours to pedal between authentic taquerias and sample the famous Sonoran hot dog. Downtown’s Fourth Avenue buzzes with funky galleries, offbeat bookstores and colorful murals reflecting local culture.

Planning tip: Start outdoor activities early. The desert sun remains strong into the fall.

Left: A whale sighting from a Prince William Sound cruise. Rubes.fotos/Shutterstock Right: Downtown Anchorage. Iv Nikolny/Shutterstock

4. Anchorage, Alaska

Best for aurora chasers

Early fall in Anchorage brings crisp days, fiery fall foliage and the chance to spot the elusive aurora borealis (mid-August to mid-April). Start at the Anchorage Museum, home to Alaskan Native art and historical artifacts, then head to the Alaska Native Heritage Center to explore the state’s diverse Indigenous cultures, including traditional dwellings and celebrations.

Advertisement

Drive south along the scenic Seward Highway, stopping at Beluga Point for late-season whale sightings and the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center to see bears, moose, caribou and muskoxen. Continue on to Whittier for a Prince William Sound glacier cruise through early October. For a bird’s-eye view, book a flightseeing tour over rugged peaks and massive icefields, like Knik Glacier and Colony Glacier. Settle in for the night at Anchorage’s first upscale boutique hotel, the Wildbirch Hotel, which opened in June 2025.

Planning tip: Fall’s thinner crowds mean easier last-minute bookings for tours and cruises. This is ideal for flexible, weather-dependent adventures.

A lookout at the Cliff Walk trail in Newport. Yingna Cai/Shutterstock

5. Newport, Rhode Island

Best for seaside strolls

Cool coastal breezes make this seaside gem especially inviting in fall. Stroll the famed Cliff Walk, where dramatic ocean views frame opulent Gilded Age mansions, like The Breakers, Marble House and Rosecliff, each offering tours of their grand interiors. Then follow the iconic 10-mile Ocean Drive in Newport, pausing at Brenton Point State Park, where Narragansett Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean.

Step back in time at Fort Adams State Park, once the nation’s largest coastal fortification. A 75-minute guided tour delves into the fort’s history, design and restoration, while the 2.5-mile Bay Walk offers unmatched harbor views and prime sunset spots. It’s a must to explore the Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame, which honors the legacy of competitive sailing and America’s Cup champions. End the day at the White Horse Tavern, one of the oldest restaurants in the United States.

Planning tip: Mansion and museum hours may shorten in late October. It’s best to call ahead to avoid surprises.

Gulf Shores. Cavan Images/Getty

6. Gulf Shores, Alabama

Best for endless shorelines

Cooler, less humid days make Alabama’s Gulf Coast perfect for outdoor adventures. At Gulf State Park, stroll or pedal along 28 miles of multi-use trails. Free bike rentals are available for up to three hours. Watch for migratory birds, like gulls and warblers, paddle at Lake Shelby or cast a line from the 1540-ft fishing pier.

Nearby, Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge offers peaceful nature trails and serves as a nesting site for loggerhead, green and Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles from May to October. In Orange Beach, book a dolphin cruise to watch playful pods of dolphins. Some cruises, like Dolphins Down Under, feature glass-bottom catamarans. October also brings the National Shrimp Festival, an open-air celebration of fresh seafood, live music and local art. Wrap the day at The Hangout, a lively beachfront favorite perfect for sunsets and seafood feasts.

Planning tip: Hurricane season runs through November. Monitor weather forecasts and book flexible accommodations.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Getty Images

7. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Best for high desert adventures

Golden cottonwoods and clear skies make Albuquerque an ideal shoulder season destination. In early October, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta fills the sky with hundreds of colorful hot air balloons. Wander Old Town’s historic adobes, pop into galleries and stop in the New Mexico Wine Studio to sample reds and whites from the state’s family-owned wineries. At Petroglyph National Monument, the Piedras Marcadas Canyon Trail features over 400 ancient rock carvings.

A short drive takes you to Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument, which reopened in late 2024 after a four-year closure and is known for its dramatic cone-shaped formations. For sweeping panoramas, ride the Sandia Peak Tramway to an observation deck high in the Cibola National Forest. Or spend a day at the ABQ BioPark, home to a zoo, aquarium and botanical garden.

Planning tip: Arrive early in the morning for the Balloon Fiesta. The mass ascension is magical.

Morning fog on Lake Placid in the Adirondack Mountains. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

8. Lake Placid, New York

Best for living the lake life

Lake Placid is as charming in the fall as it is in winter. Begin with a gondola ride to the top of Little Whiteface Mountain for views across the Adirondack Mountains, then visit High Falls Gorge for four tumbling waterfalls. Back in town, explore the Lake Placid Olympic Museum to discover the thrilling legacy of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Games.

For a more relaxed pace, head to Mirror Lake where you can kayak, canoe or paddleboard. Rentals are available through mid-October. A 2.6-mile walking path circumnavigates the lake, offering easy strolls and scenic views. Adventurous visitors can take on the “Saranac Lake 6er” challenge by climbing six local peaks, starting with family-friendly Mount Baker. In nearby Saranac Lake, ride the Adirondack Carousel, which features 24 hand-carved animals native to the region.

Planning tip: Fall foliage attracts plenty of visitors, so book gondola rides and watercraft rentals in advance for preferred times.

Hunting Island State Park. Patrick Jennings/Shutterstock

9. Bluffton, South Carolina

Best for small-town Southern charm

Bluffton is a quiet coastal retreat full of Lowcountry charm. Set along the May River, visitors can paddle calm waters, stroll under moss-draped oaks and sample oysters, soft shell crab or Gullah dishes like okra gumbo and fried corn cakes. In Old Town Bluffton, follow the Shell Art Trail for 21 giant hand-painted oyster shells. Browse art galleries, cafes, boutiques and historic sites, including the Church of the Cross, a striking example of Gothic Revival architecture.

Get out on the water with May River Excursions for a sunset cruise or a hands-on ecology tour that spotlights blue crabs, shrimp, fish and coastal birds. Sip curated wines at Wine Time Bluffton or try craft spirits at Burnt Church Distillery. For a deeper nature escape, head to Hunting Island State Park, then ferry to St. Phillips Island for a twice-weekly naturalist-led wildlife tour.

Planning tip: Early mornings offer the best chance to spot coastal birds and other wildlife on guided excursions.

Left: The iconic "M" on Mount Sentinel in Missoula. Mary Vanier/Shutterstock Right: Missoula's Main Street in autumn. Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock

10. Missoula, Montana

Best for cowboy culture

Missoula blends outdoor adventure with small-town charm. Start the day with a morning hike to the “M” on Mount Sentinel or the “L” on Mount Jumbo for views of the Missoula valley and the University of Montana. Stroll downtown to explore local shops, art galleries and the popular Missoula Farmers’ Market, open Saturdays through October. For a fascinating look at wildfire history, tour the Smokejumper Visitor Center, home to the nation’s largest smokejumper base.

Just outside town, guest ranches offer horseback riding, fly fishing, ATV rides and even cattle drives. All-inclusives like The Resort at Paws Up and the Ranch at Rock Creek provide fall-friendly outdoor activities, stunning scenery and authentic ranch experiences that connect guests to the land and its history.

Planning tip: Start early in the morning for the “M” or “L” trails, and bring water. The hikes are short but steep.