Tucson has it all – stunning desert landscapes, a rich Native American heritage and a flourishing arts scene. Tucked in the Sonoran Mountains, Arizona’s second-largest city boasts plentiful outdoor adventures and laid-back vibes. Also, Tucson enjoys more than 350 days of annual sunshine.

Okay, it can get hot in Tucson. Like, record-setting hot. But with some clever planning – early mornings outside, afternoons in air-conditioned museums – Tucson shines as the ultimate desert destination. Relaxing poolside while soaking up stunning cacti-filled views is another favorite pastime on warm days. Here’s a guide for first-time visitors to Tucson.

Tuscon offers a blend of interesting architecture, mountains and desert Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

When should I go to Tucscon?

Tucson's arid desert climate means scorching summers, with days that often top 100°F. But you know, it’s a dry heat, so it can feel somewhat less oppressive. Off-season hotel deals are also plentiful in the summer, and crowds are light. Just be ready to slather on the sunscreen and spend lots of time in the pool.

Late fall (October-November) and early spring (March-April) are the sweet spots for plenty of sunshine and comfortable 70-85°F weather. Fall brings postcard-perfect sunsets and clear nights for stargazing, while spring brings desert wildflowers in full bloom. Winters are mild and pleasant, kicking off Tucson’s tourist season. This is also when the snowbirds come to town.

How much time should I spend in Tucson?

A long weekend gives you plenty of time to hit Tucson’s major attractions, like the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Pima Air & Space Museum and Saguaro National Park. If you can stretch your trip, add on a couple of extra days to get outside of town to explore Chiricahua National Monument and the Willcox Wine Country where 70% of the state’s grapes are produced. Home to more than a dozen wineries and vineyards, Arizona’s wine scene is surprisingly impressive.

Is it easy to get in and around Tucson?

Just 10 miles from downtown, Tucson International Airport receives non-stop flights from 19 major US cities, including Seattle, Denver and Atlanta. Unfortunately, there is no subway or light rail service, though there is a public bus service called Sun Tran, which has two routes that stop at the airport. Most travelers rely on a taxi, rideshare or rental car to reach their hotel or Airbnb.

The Sun Link streetcar system makes it easy to navigate around town. Tucson is also very walkable and bike-friendly, thanks to dedicated bike lanes and paved paths, including the 137-mile Chuck Huckelberry Loop (“The Loop”). For exploring further afield, a rental car is your best option for flexibility with your itinerary and for getting to as many of your must-sees as you can while in Tucson.

Saguaro National Park should be on your short list of Tucson adventures. Getty Images

Top things to do in Tucson

Explore the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

This isn’t your average museum. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is a 98-acre blend of zoo, botanical garden and natural history exhibit. Wander across desert landscapes to see if you can spot native wildlife like javelinas and river otters. Stroll the Cactus Garden to get up close (but not too close) to dozens of cactus varieties, including prickly pear, cholla and organ pipe cactus.

Wander the Pima Air & Space Museum

The Pima Air & Space Museum is home to nearly 400 aircraft of all sizes, from retired military cargo planes to commercial aircraft to presidential airplanes. You’ll even see iconic planes like the SR-71 Blackbird and the B-29 Superfortress. Take a tram tour for an insider’s look at these winged wonders. Don’t miss the Bone Yard Project for planes that have been turned into modern art.

Visit Saguaro National Park

At Saguaro National Park, towering saguaro cacti extend as far as the eyes can see. The park is split into two districts (east and west). The west district, also known as the Tucson Mountain District, is the more popular of the two, due largely to its cactus density. Drive the six-mile Scenic Bajada Loop Drive, and don’t miss the Signal Hill Trail for views of ancient petroglyphs.

Take in the historic Fourth Avenue

Hip and artsy, Fourth Avenue embodies the spirit of Tucson’s local culture. Here, you’ll find everything from funky galleries to offbeat bookstores. Grab a coffee, browse quirky shops and take in the colorful murals that showcase the talents of local artists. Signature events, like the Winter Street Fair and Pets of Pima Parade, make this historic avenue a must-visit in Tucson.

Visit Mission San Xavier del Bac

Known as the “White Dove of the Desert,” the Mission San Xavier del Bac is an architectural masterpiece and a must-see historical gem in Tucson. Founded in 1692, this stunning Spanish Catholic mission features an exquisite mix of Moorish, Byzantine and Spanish Renaissance architectural styles. Its brilliant white façade stands in striking contrast against the desert landscape, while the interior shines with intricate frescoes, carvings and historical works of art.

The historic district in Tucson if packed with colorful storefronts and galleries. Alamy Stock Photo

My favorite thing to do in Tucson

Eat tacos. All the tacos. Tucson is a taco lover’s dream, and I’m not exaggerating when I say there are more than 30 types of tacos here. Tacos are part of the city’s culinary DNA. From pescado to birria to barbacoa to carne asada, you’ll find all the tacos in Tucson. They’re everywhere, too: gas stations, casinos, strip malls, taco trucks. I suggest booking a taco tour with Tucson Bike Tours. You’ll get to pedal around the city, eat at real-deal taquerias, and even try a Sonoran hot dog. It’s wrapped in bacon and topped with pinto beans, diced raw onions, tomatoes, salsa, mustard and mayo. Honestly, it’s as good as it sounds.

How much money do I need for Tucson?

Tucson is refreshingly easy on the wallet, certainly compared to larger West Coast cities like Seattle and Los Angeles. You can splurge on high-end hotels, like Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain, but mid-range travelers will find plenty of affordable options. Keep in mind that rates can vary wildly depending on the season.

Basic hotel: $60-100 per night

Luxury hotel: $150-300 per night

Airbnb (private space or home): $185 per night

Simple dinner (for two): $50-75

Fine dining (for two): $150-250

Street taco meal: $5-10

Coffee: $5

Beer at the bar (a pint): $5-7

Museum admission: $5-15

Public transportation (day pass): free

Pack for the desert

This is the desert, so pack smart. Fall and winter temperatures drop at night, so layers are key. Sunscreen, hats, sturdy shoes and plenty of water are non-negotiable, especially for outdoor activities. Don’t underestimate the dry heat; Tucson’s sun is no joke.

Bonus tips for first-time visitors