With almost as many bays and calas (coves) as days in the year, Mallorca is, for many, all about the coastline and its glorious sandy beaches and rocky coves.

There’s something for all tastes, from the wild sands of Es Trenc on the southern tip of the island to the white sands and windsurfing of Pollença and Alcúdia in the north. The west coast boasts rocky calas and clear waters, while the east is home to sandy harbor towns and the party beaches of Badia de Palma.

Here's our guide to Mallorca's best beaches by region.

North coast

1. Platja de Formentor

You'll find some untrampled joy on the north coast, where beaches are rare, like Platja de Formentor, a narrow strip of golden sand backed by pine forests in a secluded bay. The shallow water makes this a great spot for families, and paddleboards and kayaks can be hired to explore the rocky coastline. This is the site of Hotel Formentor (reopening in August 2024), a grand hotel that originally opened in 1929 and has played host to figures such as Charlie Chaplin, Audrey Hepburn, F Scott Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Taylor, among many others.

Tip: Arrive by boat from Port de Pollença or by car via Cap de Formentor and its many viewpoints, like the Mirador del Mas Pas. Bring your camera for magical photo opportunities.

2. Playa del Alcúdia

Playa de Alcúdia is Mallorca’s longest beach, so it never feels crowded, even on busy days. It's well-developed with resorts, water sports and amenities including a playground for children. The gentle waters are a draw for kayakers and families with young children.

Tip: Alcúdia is a laid-back resort with an excellent selection of restaurants and attractions to which you can retreat when the tide comes in. Head for the Old Town and walk along the old city walls.

Cala Mitjana is one of the most beautiful beaches in Mallorca © cinoby / Getty Images

Northeast coast

3. Cala Mitjana, Cala Torta, Cala Estreta and Cala Matzoc

In the Llevant Peninsula Natural Park, these beaches are close enough to visit in one day. From Artà, a 10km-drive (6 miles) through mountainous woodland leads to the wide, sandy beach of Cala Torta with its turquoise waters, then walk 15 minutes to Cala Mitjana. With icing-sugar white sand and liquid jade waters, this beach – which, even in the high-season month of August, might have only a handful of people on it – is dazzlingly beautiful. Further north again is Cala Matzoc. Often empty, this sandy beach is a vision of how much of the Spanish Mediterranean coastline must have looked a hundred years ago.

Tip: Bring your own supplies as you won't find many amenities around here.

4. Cala Bota, Cala Virgili, Cala Pilota and Cala Magraner

Just north of busy Cales de Mallorca, a walking trail leads for several kilometers through woodland to a series of four pristine coves. The first – and easiest to reach – is Cala Bota; a good 30-minute walk north is Cala Virgili, then Cala Pilota. These are small rocky coves visited by a few yachts. Just north again is the best beach of the lot, Cala Magraner; here, a finger of transparent water juts inland to meet the sandy cove.

Tip: Wear comfortable shoes as you'll be doing a lot of walking.

East coast

5. Cala Varques

Secluded and tranquil, Cala Varques is located in Cales Verges de Manacor nature reserve and is accessible only by a 15-minute walk through a pine forest. Known for its clear waters and naturist-friendly vibe, what it lacks in facilities it makes up for in tranquility.

Tip: This beach isn't easy to find. It's accessible via a dirt path from the main road and then a short walk through the forest. Bring your own supplies.

The small beach of Caló des Moro fills up quickly on summer days © Sabine Klein / Shutterstock

Southeast coast

6. Caló des Moro

Probably the most Instagrammed of all Mallorca's beaches thanks to its picture-perfect setting, Caló des Moro is a slim strip of soft white sand between tree-lined promontories. It gets crowded in summer, so visit early or late in the day. The clear and calm shallow waters are great for snorkeling.

Tip: The beach is accessible through a narrow and steep flight of stairs. There are no restaurants here so pack your own picnic.

7. Cala Santanyí

Around 10km (6 miles) from the popular market town of Santanyí is Cala Santanyí, a white-sand cove. At its loveliest before summer is in full swing or just after the holiday crowds leave, the crystalline waters are family-friendly and perfect for snorkeling. There are hotel and restaurant options by the beach, showers and toilets nearby, and parasols and sunbeds to rent. You'll also find water sports on offer.

Tip: Paddleboarding or kayaking are popular, as are dive trips – try Cala Santanyí Diving School.

8. Cala Mondragó

Located in Mondrago Natural Park, Cala Mondragó is a protected blue-flag beach with fine white sand and turquoise water. It’s ideal for families, with a beach bar and nearby car park. A limited number of sun loungers and parasols are for rent, and some portable toilets are available, but otherwise, it's low on amenities.

Tip: For a quieter experience, walk to the less-frequented Cala S’Amarador.

Take a swim in the clear waters off Cala Llamp near Port d'Andratx © Marina Kryuchina / Shutterstock

South coast

9. Cala Llamp

Near the upscale resort of Port d’Andratx, with its boutiques and art galleries, is Cala Llamp, where locals swim and snorkel in the sparkling, bottle-green water. There’s no sand, but you can lie on a shelf of rock that tilts gently into the sea. The rugged, pine-cloaked cliffs, dotted with villas, rear up like an amphitheater behind. It’s a 30-minute walk from town, or you can drive there.

Tip: For even more tranquility, Cala Blanca, a little further south, is – for the moment – totally undeveloped and absolutely beautiful.

10. Platja des Trenc

Start the day early and head for the pristine Platja des Trenc – so picture-perfect it has doubled as the Caribbean in several films. Backed by sand dunes and set in a natural park, this wild white-sand beach with turquoise waters stretches for over 10km (6 miles). There are a couple of small chiringuitos (snack bars) but little else in the way of facilities. The beach is best enjoyed for an early-morning swim or to catch the evening sunset.

Tip: Head to Colònia de Sant Jordi for lunch. Cassai Beach House or 5Illes Beach Restaurant are good picks.

Cali Pi could be mistaken for a Caribbean beach © Shutterstock

11. Cala Pi

This Caribbean-like cove of Cala Pi is sheltered by natural cliff sides and is only about 50m (164ft) wide. You can reach it via a steep staircase. While it's generally low-key, its small size means it can feel a little crowded during peak times. The water is still and perfect for snorkeling. However, there are no facilities at beach level – just rows of boathouses – so bring any provisions you’re likely to need.

Tip: Take a detour to the nearby market town of Campos that hosts weekly markets every Tuesday and Saturday from 9am until 2pm.

Southwest coast

12. Playa de Camp de Mar

In the luxurious Camp de Mar resort, this beach offers fine sand, clear waters and excellent facilities, including a small playground and pedalos for hire. A wooden footbridge connects to La Illeta, a tiny islet where you can enjoy food and drinks at its little cabana.

Tip: Take a boat trip from here to Sa Dragonera Natural Park for wildlife spotting.

13. Portixol

This is one of the best urban beaches in Mallorca. Portixol, a former fishing village now a suburb of Palma, has a boutique feel with stylish residents and trendy seafront restaurants. The sandy beach is only about 100m (330ft) long and is popular with Palma residents, especially when the workday ends.

Tip: The beach is surrounded by excellent restaurants, so you're never too far from a good meal.

West coast

14. Cala de Deià

Cala de Deià, below the pretty village of Deià, is best reached via a short, steep 2.5km-walk (1.5-miles) from Deià. The rocky cove is popular with the international crowd, and rustic chiringuitos serve simple but pricey meals. Parking is difficult in high season, so consider hiking from the village or taking one of the buses from Deià that operate from May to October.

Tip: Head for lunch at Ca’s Patró March, a popular spot overlooking the sea.

Cala de Deià is one of the west coast's buzziest beaches © Westend61/Getty

15. Cala Banyalbufar

Cala Banyalbufar is a rugged shingle and pebble, seaweed-scattered cove, where you can swim or sip a cold one at the beach shack on the rocks and look out over the dark turquoise water. It's great for snorkeling and there’s also a lovely waterfall nearby. To reach it, look for the steep steps down to the tiny harbor and traditional fishing huts.

Tip: Unless you arrive early, it's best to park in the village of Banyalbufar and walk down to the beach.

Northwest coast

16. Sa Calobra

This tiny white-pebble beach washed by emerald-green waters is picture-perfect, but it isn't easy to reach. The road snakes down from the mountains through hairpin turns that may make those with a fear of heights or prone to vertigo and car sickness feel queasy. Despite the tricky route down, Sa Calobra is incredibly popular and, in summer, the small cluster of restaurants here is usually busy by late morning.

Tip: If you can't stomach reaching this beach by road, you can take a ferry from Port de Sóller. The journey takes about 1 hour.