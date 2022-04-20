Ranging over a sizeable (but walkable) area, the fascinating ruins of the Roman town of Pol·lèntia lie just outside Alcúdia's walls. Founded around 70 BCE…
Alcúdia
Just a few kilometres inland from the coast, Alcúdia is a town of quiet charm and character, ringed by mighty medieval walls that enclose a maze of narrow lanes, historic mansions, cafe-rimmed plazas and warm-stone houses. On the fringes of town are the captivating remains of Pollèntia, once the island’s prime Roman settlement.
Explore Alcúdia
- PPol·lèntia
Ranging over a sizeable (but walkable) area, the fascinating ruins of the Roman town of Pol·lèntia lie just outside Alcúdia's walls. Founded around 70 BCE…
- MMedieval Walls
Although largely rebuilt, Alcúdia's fine city walls are impressive. Those on the north side are largely the medieval originals while near the Porta Roja …
- MMuseu Monogràfic de Pol·lèntia
This one-room museum has a fascinating but limited collection of statue fragments, coins, jewellery, household figurines of divinities, scale models of…
- MMuseo Sa Bassa Blanca
Around 6km east of Alcúdia, in a Hispano-Moorish style house, this eclectic cultural institution concentrates on children's portraits from the 16th to…
- CCa’n Canta
A fine old home with stunning carvings around its 1st-floor windows, just west of Plaça de sa Constitució, opposite the entrance to Carrer dels Albellons.
- CCa’n Fondo
This stolid and imposing building with classical carvings around its 1st-floor windows is a short walk north of the turning with Carrer de Sant Jaume.
- CCa’n Domènech
One of Alcúdia's finest, this large, grand and noble building has a largely unadorned facade.
- CCa’n Torró
This grand old building is next door to Ca'n Fondo.
- PPorta del Moll
A magnificent sight at the east end of the old town sporting two towers, this solitary 14th-century gate is one of the two surviving gates of Alcúdia.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Alcúdia.
