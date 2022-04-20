Getty Images/Axiom RM

Alcúdia

Just a few kilometres inland from the coast, Alcúdia is a town of quiet charm and character, ringed by mighty medieval walls that enclose a maze of narrow lanes, historic mansions, cafe-rimmed plazas and warm-stone houses. On the fringes of town are the captivating remains of Pollèntia, once the island’s prime Roman settlement.

Explore Alcúdia

  • P

    Pol·lèntia

    Ranging over a sizeable (but walkable) area, the fascinating ruins of the Roman town of Pol·lèntia lie just outside Alcúdia's walls. Founded around 70 BCE…

  • M

    Medieval Walls

    Although largely rebuilt, Alcúdia's fine city walls are impressive. Those on the north side are largely the medieval originals while near the Porta Roja …

  • M

    Museu Monogràfic de Pol·lèntia

    This one-room museum has a fascinating but limited collection of statue fragments, coins, jewellery, household figurines of divinities, scale models of…

  • M

    Museo Sa Bassa Blanca

    Around 6km east of Alcúdia, in a Hispano-Moorish style house, this eclectic cultural institution concentrates on children's portraits from the 16th to…

  • C

    Ca’n Canta

    A fine old home with stunning carvings around its 1st-floor windows, just west of Plaça de sa Constitució, opposite the entrance to Carrer dels Albellons.

  • C

    Ca’n Fondo

    This stolid and imposing building with classical carvings around its 1st-floor windows is a short walk north of the turning with Carrer de Sant Jaume.

  • C

    Ca’n Domènech

    One of Alcúdia's finest, this large, grand and noble building has a largely unadorned facade.

  • C

    Ca’n Torró

    This grand old building is next door to Ca'n Fondo.

  • P

    Porta del Moll

    A magnificent sight at the east end of the old town sporting two towers, this solitary 14th-century gate is one of the two surviving gates of Alcúdia.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Alcúdia.

  • See

    Pol·lèntia

    Ranging over a sizeable (but walkable) area, the fascinating ruins of the Roman town of Pol·lèntia lie just outside Alcúdia's walls. Founded around 70 BCE…

  • See

    Medieval Walls

    Although largely rebuilt, Alcúdia's fine city walls are impressive. Those on the north side are largely the medieval originals while near the Porta Roja …

  • See

    Museu Monogràfic de Pol·lèntia

    This one-room museum has a fascinating but limited collection of statue fragments, coins, jewellery, household figurines of divinities, scale models of…

  • See

    Museo Sa Bassa Blanca

    Around 6km east of Alcúdia, in a Hispano-Moorish style house, this eclectic cultural institution concentrates on children's portraits from the 16th to…

  • See

    Ca’n Canta

    A fine old home with stunning carvings around its 1st-floor windows, just west of Plaça de sa Constitució, opposite the entrance to Carrer dels Albellons.

  • See

    Ca’n Fondo

    This stolid and imposing building with classical carvings around its 1st-floor windows is a short walk north of the turning with Carrer de Sant Jaume.

  • See

    Ca’n Domènech

    One of Alcúdia's finest, this large, grand and noble building has a largely unadorned facade.

  • See

    Ca’n Torró

    This grand old building is next door to Ca'n Fondo.

  • See

    Porta del Moll

    A magnificent sight at the east end of the old town sporting two towers, this solitary 14th-century gate is one of the two surviving gates of Alcúdia.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Alcúdia

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.