Museo Sa Bassa Blanca

Around 6km east of Alcúdia, in a Hispano-Moorish style house, this eclectic cultural institution concentrates on children's portraits from the 16th to 19th centuries. It also has exhibition space devoted to contemporary artists, a sculpture garden featuring works by the British artist couple Ben Jakober and Yannick Vu, and the Espacio SoKraTES, showcasing art from the likes of Mallorcan painter Miquel Barceló and a 10,000-crystal curtain by Swarovski. A highlight of tours of the principle Hassan Fathy building is the 15th century Mudejar coffered ceiling.

There's also an observatory, an aquarium and a camera obscura. Spring, when the rose garden is in full bloom, is a fine time to visit. To reach the gallery, follow the signs to Fundació and Bonaire. At Bodega del Sol restaurant, turn right and follow the road, which turns into a potholed track. The museum is on the right.