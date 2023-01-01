Talaia d'Alcúdia

Accessed by a lovely, relatively undemanding 30- to 40-minute hike through the pine trees, this astonishing viewpoint has 360-degree wide-angle views over the surrounding sea. From the Ermita de La Victòria, take the road up in to the pines behind the Mirador de la Victòria and follow the signs. The Talai d'Alcúdia – a 16th-century lookout tower – is a final scramble up some boulders at the top, where the views are simply awesome.

You can also get here by following the signs up from the picnic ground beyond the final car park for Platja des Coll Baix, if you want to tie in a trip to the beach and climb up to the viewpoint.