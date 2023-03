A curtain of pines rises behind Platja s'Illot, a pretty cove beloved of locals where crystal-clear water and an islet makes it great for a spot of snorkelling. You'll need to bring a towel to lay on as there are no sunbeds, but there is a cafe for beachside snacking and the views ranging across to Cap de Formentor are something else. Just don't expect to have them all to yourself on a summer's day.