Just a few kilometres inland from the coast, Alcúdia is a town of quiet charm and character, ringed by mighty medieval walls that enclose a maze of narrow lanes, historic mansions, cafe-rimmed plazas and warm-stone houses. On the fringes of town are the captivating remains of Pollèntia, once the island’s prime Roman settlement.

  • Pol·lèntia

    Pol·lèntia

    Alcúdia

    Ranging over a sizeable (but walkable) area, the fascinating ruins of the Roman town of Pol·lèntia lie just outside Alcúdia's walls. Founded around 70 BCE…

  • Medieval Walls

    Medieval Walls

    Alcúdia

    Although largely rebuilt, Alcúdia's fine city walls are impressive. Those on the north side are largely the medieval originals while near the Porta Roja …

  • Museu Monogràfic de Pol·lèntia

    Museu Monogràfic de Pol·lèntia

    Alcúdia

    This one-room museum has a fascinating but limited collection of statue fragments, coins, jewellery, household figurines of divinities, scale models of…

  • Museo Sa Bassa Blanca

    Museo Sa Bassa Blanca

    Alcúdia

    Around 6km east of Alcúdia, in a Hispano-Moorish style house, this eclectic cultural institution concentrates on children's portraits from the 16th to…

  • Ca’n Canta

    Ca’n Canta

    Alcúdia

    A fine old home with stunning carvings around its 1st-floor windows, just west of Plaça de sa Constitució, opposite the entrance to Carrer dels Albellons.

  • Ca’n Fondo

    Ca’n Fondo

    Alcúdia

    This stolid and imposing building with classical carvings around its 1st-floor windows is a short walk north of the turning with Carrer de Sant Jaume.

  • Museu de Sant Jaume

    Museu de Sant Jaume

    Alcúdia

    This museum, housed in the large eponymous Gothic church, contains a collection of priestly vestments, paintings and religious items.

  • Ca’n Domènech

    Ca’n Domènech

    Alcúdia

    One of Alcúdia's finest, this large, grand and noble building has a largely unadorned facade.

