Museu de Sant Jaume

This museum, housed in the large eponymous Gothic church, contains a collection of priestly vestments, paintings and religious items.
Nearby Alcúdia attractions
1. Museu Monogràfic de Pol·lèntia
0.01 MILES
This one-room museum has a fascinating but limited collection of statue fragments, coins, jewellery, household figurines of divinities, scale models of…
0.06 MILES
0.07 MILES
One of Alcúdia's finest, this large, grand and noble building has a largely unadorned facade.
0.1 MILES
A fine old home with stunning carvings around its 1st-floor windows, just west of Plaça de sa Constitució, opposite the entrance to Carrer dels Albellons.
0.1 MILES
This grand old building is next door to Ca'n Fondo.
0.1 MILES
This stolid and imposing building with classical carvings around its 1st-floor windows is a short walk north of the turning with Carrer de Sant Jaume.
0.21 MILES
A magnificent sight at the east end of the old town sporting two towers, this solitary 14th-century gate is one of the two surviving gates of Alcúdia.
0.25 MILES
Although largely rebuilt, Alcúdia's fine city walls are impressive. Those on the north side are largely the medieval originals while near the Porta Roja …