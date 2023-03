Cala Santanyí's popular but not overcrowded beach is the star in a scenic show that also includes a gorgeous, cliff-lined cove and impossibly cobalt-coloured waters. The beach sits at the bottom of a ravine of sorts where there is a car park (it's a stiff walk or cycle ride back to the resort centre). A small path leads along the coast, where the natural rock arch El Pontàs rises out of the surf. This is a popular spot to snorkel.