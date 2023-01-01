Poblat Talaiòtic dels Antigors

About 1km south of Ses Salines (follow the signposts off the road to Colònia de Sant Jordi) is this neglected archaeological site. There's no visitors' centre, the gate is always open and only sun-bleached plaques remain, so use your imagination to see how these low stone walls and mounds would have once constituted a prehistoric settlement. There's not much room to park so you'll need to leave your car by the side of the road, but the site receives few visitors.