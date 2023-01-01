Artestruz Mallorca

The main attraction at this ostrich farm is the chance to see, stroke and feed the birds, which kids will love; they're also active at night. Meals (featuring ostrich meat, eggs and Mallorcan wine) are available with advance notice, and there's also a shop on-site, selling a variety of ostrich-leather products, including bags and fine shoes. If you fancy a challenge, order an ostrich Scotch egg: they weigh 1.3kg even before the casing is added.

Signposted off the Ma6014, 7km northwest of Ses Salines, Artestruz is a little off the beaten track.