In Vallgornera (3km east of Cala Pi), half a dozen caves burrow their way through the rock underfoot. Some are truly impressive, with underground rivers and lakes or spectacular stalactites and stalagmites. The most famous cave here, Cova des Pas de Vallgornera, is also the Balearics' longest, at 6435m. Sadly it is off limits to all but expert geologists and speleologists.