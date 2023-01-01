At this sprawling prehistoric village, you can wander along rocky pathways and beside rough stone structures that date to 1000 BCE. The site, which includes 28 dwellings and five talayots (square and round stone towers made with – in the case of Capocorb Vell – no mortar). First excavated in the early 1900s, it gives a great sense of the scope and layout of the mysterious settlement. There's a small bar at the entrance where you buy the tickets and beyond that, a place to park.