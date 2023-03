Reached via a steep staircase (follow the signs along Cami de la Cala Pi), this beach is only 50m wide but it is a beauty, stretching more than 100m inland and flanked on either side by craggy cliffs that ensure the startlingly turquoise water in the inlet stays as still as bath water. There are no facilities at beach level – just rows of boathouses – so bring any provisions you’re likely to need.