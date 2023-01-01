Far de Cap Blanc

You can't enter this lighthouse at Cap Blanc, which dates to 1863 with a light-beam that was originally fuelled by olive oil. But you can approach the gate and wander through gaps in the fence by the road to explore the surrounding rugged coastline. From here, the views along the ruddy cliff-face, with Palma and the western mountains in one direction, the Illa de Cabrera in the other, and seabirds circling the Mediterranean sky overhead, are nothing short of breathtaking.

If the wind isn't too fierce, this makes a fabulous picnic spot. But be careful with kids or dogs – there's no fence and the drop is abrupt, and almost certainly fatal.