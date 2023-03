This 200m sweep of pale, silky sand and gin-clear water forms part of the Reserva Marina del Migjorn de Mallorca (a protected marine reserve), so no buildings mar its backdrop of dunes and pines. It's unspoilt but not uncrowded. Walking east along the shore, you’ll come upon Platja des Trenc. Platja de Ses Covetes is past Sa Ràpita and off the Ma6030 highway. You can park in Sa Ràpita.