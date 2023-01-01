Fundació Pilar i Joan Miró

The Catalan artist Joan Miró lived and worked at this beautiful hilltop compound, now a major museum celebrating his life and work. Miró's friend, the architect Josep Lluís Sert, designed the studio space (much of which is preserved as it was during his working life) while the major exhibition space was designed by top Spanish architect Rafael Moneo, in 1992. With more than 2500 works by Miró (including sculpture, sketches and 118 paintings), it's a major collection.

No doubt influenced by his Mallorcan wife and mother, Miró moved to Palma in 1956 and remained here until his death in 1983.

A selection of his works hangs in the Sala Estrella, an angular, jagged part of Moneo’s creation that is the architect’s take on the artist’s work. The rest of the building’s exhibition space is used for temporary shows. Miró sculptures are scattered about outside. Beyond the studio is Son Boter, an 18th-century farmhouse Miró bought to increase his privacy. Inside, giant scribblings on the whitewashed walls served as plans for some of his bronze sculptures.

Guided 45-minute tours in English take place every Tuesday and Friday at 12.30pm costing an additional €1. Reserve via the website.