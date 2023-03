The 'Consulate of the Sea' was founded in 1326 as a maritime tribunal, adjudicating disputes among merchants, sailors and captains. The present building – one of Mallorca's few examples of Renaissance design, albeit an impure one – was completed in 1669. It was tacked onto, and faces, a late-Gothic chapel completed around 1600 for the members of Sa Llotja.

The Consolat de Mar houses the presidency of the Balearic Islands regional government.