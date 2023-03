Work on the original Gothic Church of the Holy Cross, one of Palma's original parish churches, began in 1335. The main entrance (Carrer de Santa Creu 7) is a baroque (18th-century) addition. What makes it particuarly interesting is the Cripta de Sant Llorenç (Crypt of St Lawrence), an early Gothic place of worship possibly dating to the late 13th century. Some paintings by Rafel Mòger and Francesc Comes are scattered about the interior.