Palma is a stunner. Rising in honey-coloured stone from the broad waters of the Badia de Palma, this enduring city dates back to the 13th-century Christian reconquest of the island, and to the Moors, Romans and Talayotic people before that. A richly studded diadem of historical sites, Palma also shelters a seemingly endless array of galleries, restaurants, craft studios and bars – it's without doubt Mallorca's greatest treasure. Wander in any direction from the awe-inspiring Gothic Catedral at its geographic and historical heart and you'll find bent medieval streets lined with aristocratic townhouses, looming baroque churches, teeming public squares, vibrant bohemian neighbourhoods and markets overflowing with all the bounty of the island. You could spend weeks in this city alone, and still uncover fresh joys every day.

  • Spain, Balearic Islands, Majorca, Palma de Mallorca, Parc de Mar, Almudaina Palace, Cathedral La Seu

    Palau de l'Almudaina

    Palma de Mallorca

    Originally an Islamic fort, this mighty construction opposite the cathedral was converted into a residence for the Mallorcan monarchs at the end of the…

  • Spain, Balearic Islands, Mallorca, Palma de Mallorca, La Seu Cathedral in the evening light

    Catedral de Mallorca

    Palma de Mallorca

    Palma’s vast cathedral ('La Seu' in Catalan) is the city's major architectural landmark. Aside from its sheer scale, treasures and undoubted beauty, its…

  • Palau March, a private palace now used as a modern art gallery, with palm trees in foreground.

    Palau March

    Palma de Mallorca

    This house, palatial by any definition, was one of several residences of the phenomenally wealthy March family. Sculptures by 20th-century greats,…

  • Spain, Balearic Islands, Palma de Mallorca, View of walls of Es Baluard

    Es Baluard

    Palma de Mallorca

    Built with flair and innovation into the shell of the Renaissance-era seaward walls, this contemporary art gallery is one of the finest on the island. Its…

  • Grand staircase at the Museum Fundacion Juan March.

    Museu Fundación Juan March

    Palma de Mallorca

    The 17th-century Can Gallard del Canya, a 17th-century mansion overlaid with minor Modernist touches, now houses a small but significant collection of…

  • Castle, Castell de Bellver, Palma de Mallorca, Mallorca, Spain

    Castell de Bellver

    Palma de Mallorca

    Straddling a wooded hillside, the Castell de Bellver is a 14th-century circular castle (with a unique round tower), the only one of its kind in Spain…

  • Museu Diocesà

    Museu Diocesà

    Palma de Mallorca

    Located in the Palau Episcopal (Bishop’s Residence; a mainly Gothic ensemble dating to the 13th century), the Museu Diocesà, behind the cathedral to the…

  • Basílica de Sant Francesc

    Basílica de Sant Francesc

    Palma de Mallorca

    One of Palma’s oldest churches, the Franciscan Basílica de Sant Francesc was begun in 1281 in Gothic style, while the baroque facade, with its carved…

