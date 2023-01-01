Centre de Cultura Sa Nostra

The big Balearic building society, Sa Nostra, runs this cultural foundation in Can Castelló, where it stages exhibitions, performances and talks. Keep an eye out for temporary shows, which are often worth a look. The original house dates to the 17th century, with Modernista touches from renovation work in 1909, and it's worth popping in just to check out the fine 18th-century courtyard, which now hosts a stylish cafe.

Just in front of the centre is Font del Sepulcre, a Gothic baptismal font left over from a long-disappeared church. Inside it is a 12th-century Muslim-era well. Carrer de la Concepció used to be known as Carrer de la Monederia, as the Kingdom of Mallorca's mint was on this street.