One of Palma's most emblematic buildings, the permanent exhibition, entitled La Casa Posible, re-creates rooms of this former noble house from 1600–1951. Rooms are evocative of their period, including the 17th-century music room with its magnificent organ, the opulent 18th-century bedchamber sporting sumptuous damask fabrics and a canopied bed and the extraordinary Louis XV room, a style that was in vogue in the late 19th century. The house's last owner was Josep Balaguer (1869–1951), a musician, entrepreneur and patron of the arts.

Don't miss Balaguer's fine collection of Modernista paintings near the entrance which highlight Mallorcan painter, Antoni Gelabert (1877–1932). There is also a 20-minute audiovisual presentation (subtitled in English) about the history of Can Balaguer, plus a downstairs cafe and small bookshop.