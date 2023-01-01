CaixaForum

Housed in the wonderful Modernisme building (the island's first) that was once the Grand Hotel, this cultural centre and gallery is run by one of Spain's biggest building societies, the Barcelona-based La Caixa (members get free entry). The permanent collection of paintings by Hermenegildo Anglada Camarasa is complemented by temporary exhibitions (on themes such as Roman female statuary from the Louvre): pick up a program at reception and flick through it at the ground-level cafe, or browse the excellent bookshop.