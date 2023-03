A striking mix of styles, St Michael's is one of Palma's first four churches, built on the site of a mosque where the island's first Mass was celebrated on 31 December 1229. The facade and entrance, with its long, low arch, is a perfect example of 14th-century Catalan Gothic, as is the squat, seven-storey bell tower. Otherwise the church, with its barrel-vaulted ceiling, is largely the result of a baroque makeover.

Note the statue of Pope John Paul II on the right as you enter.