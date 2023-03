The Claustre de Sant Antoniet is a baroque gem that belongs to the BBVA bank. The two-tiered, oval-shaped enclosure was built in 1768 and is now used for temporary art exhibitions. It was originally attached to the Església de Sant Antoni de Viana, next door, but was transferred to the stewardship of the church of St Miquel when the Order of Sant Antoni was abolished by Charles III in 1788.