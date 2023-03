Gaspar Bennázar (1869–1933) – one of the most influential architects in modern Palma, his native city – played with various styles during his long career, including Modernisme. An outstanding example of this is the Almacenes El Águila, originally built as a department store in 1908, but recently converted into a boutique hotel: L'Aguila Suites. Note the generous use of wrought iron in the main facade, typical of the Modernisme style of the time.