The oldest parish church in Palma, raised after the 1229 conquest, the Església de Santa Eulàlia is a soaring Gothic structure with a neo-Gothic facade. Note that you can visit the church for free, the admission price is to visit the 50m-high belfry, from where you have a magnificent view of the Basílica de Sant Francesc and Palma's historic quarter with sights easily identifiable with the help of a diagrammed guide.