Centre Maimó ben Faraig

Palma de Mallorca

Palma's long Jewish history is given some recognition in this small interpretation centre, attached to the Can Bordils. As well as illustrated panels bringing to life the story of the city's Jews (and their various persecutions), you can see sections of masonry from Roman buildings that once occupied the site.

