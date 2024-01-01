Palma's long Jewish history is given some recognition in this small interpretation centre, attached to the Can Bordils. As well as illustrated panels bringing to life the story of the city's Jews (and their various persecutions), you can see sections of masonry from Roman buildings that once occupied the site.
Centre Maimó ben Faraig
Palma de Mallorca
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.17 MILES
Originally an Islamic fort, this mighty construction opposite the cathedral was converted into a residence for the Mallorcan monarchs at the end of the…
21.52 MILES
Entered via a cloistered garden, the monastery is a huge complex, dating mostly from the 17th to 18th centuries. Off the imposing central courtyard rises…
0.14 MILES
Palma’s vast cathedral ('La Seu' in Catalan) is the city's major architectural landmark. Aside from its sheer scale, treasures and undoubted beauty, its…
29.47 MILES
The 688-hectare Parc Natural de S’Albufera, west of the Ma12 between Port d’Alcúdia and Ca’n Picafort, is prime birdwatching territory, with 303 recorded…
Santuari de la Mare de Déu des Puig
28.67 MILES
South of Pollença, off the Ma2200, one of Mallorca's most tortuous roads bucks and weaves up 1.5km of gasp-out-loud hairpin bends to this 14th-century…
0.15 MILES
This house, palatial by any definition, was one of several residences of the phenomenally wealthy March family. Sculptures by 20th-century greats,…
0.45 MILES
Built with flair and innovation into the shell of the Renaissance-era seaward walls, this contemporary art gallery is one of the finest on the island. Its…
0.26 MILES
The 17th-century Can Gallard del Canya, a 17th-century mansion overlaid with minor Modernist touches, now houses a small but significant collection of…
Nearby Palma de Mallorca attractions
This 16th-century mansion with a 17th-century courtyard is home to the Arxiu Municipal, which sometimes holds temporary exhibitions. Unlike many of Palma…
0.01 MILES
The 18th-century baroque pati of this grand house is one of Palma's most beautiful and visible from the street.
0.01 MILES
The arch over Carrer de l'Almudaina east of Can Bordils is intriguing for history buffs, part of a rare stretch of defensive wall and tower. It is said to…
0.02 MILES
With its broad, cobbled courtyard, graced by tumescent cylindrical columns and a grand staircase, the Can Marquès is one of Old Palma's most beautiful…
0.04 MILES
The wrought-iron balconies and inverted pyramidal columns of this 16th-century residence's pati (patio) can be seen from the street, through its arched…
0.05 MILES
Dominating the square that has long been the heart of municipal power in Palma is the ajuntament. The baroque facade hides a longer history: the town hall…
0.06 MILES
Can Oleza's Ionic columns, broad staircase and low arches are typical of 17th-century Palma's patis.
0.08 MILES
Adjoining the Palau Episcopal is the Jardí del Bisbe, a small, tranquil botanic garden that offers cool respite from a day's hot sightseeing. Stroll among…