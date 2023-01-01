Plaça Major is a typically Spanish grandiose central square, lined with arcades, shops, cafes and restaurants (the burger chain jars somewhat). Lively by day, it falls eerily silent at night.

To the east, Carrer del Sindicat spokes out towards the avenues that mark the limits of historic Palma. It crosses a district known as Sa Gerreria. For decades rundown and slightly dodgy, Sa Gerreria is enjoying a revival and it’s becoming a trendy hub of the city’s nightlife. Off Plaça Major, the shopping boulevard, Carrer de Sant Miquel, leads north towards the vast Plaça d’Espanya. Plaça Major and Carrer de Sant Miquel are on high ground that falls away to the west down to shady Passeig de la Rambla.