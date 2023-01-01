Església de Sant Crist de la Sang

Within the Hospital General (founded in the 16th century), you can behold the Gothic facade of this church. It is an object of pilgrimage and devotion, since the paso (a sculpted image used in processions) of 'Holy Christ of the Blood' is considered to be miraculous. Just on your left as you enter the church is a 15th-century nativity scene, probably imported from Naples. Mass is held at 11.30am weekdays, 8.30am on Saturday and at 9am and 6.30pm on Sunday.