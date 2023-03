Discovered in 1906, these caves are worth visiting, their chambers dripping with curlicued stalactites and studded with pinnacled stalagmites. You descend 36m, and see all sorts of fanciful, backlit shapes. The temperature is always around 20°C in the caves, where water has been dripping for many millennia to create these natural 'sculptures'. Take bus 46 from Palma (€1.50, 40 minutes, every 30 minutes), with a stop at Cala Major.