More of a fort than a castle, the Castell de Sant Carles is home to the Museu Històric Militar. Built between 1610 and 1612 on the site of an old lighthouse, it was later expanded to protect the seaward approach to Palma and serve as both barracks and prison. Inside, the display contains plenty of weaponry, uniforms, flags, battle dioramas and Mallorcan maps stretching back to medieval times.