Centro de Visitantes Parque Nacional de Cabrera

At the northeastern end of town, watched over by a whale-skeleton sentry, this stone-and-glass swirl of a building is part aquarium and part interpretation centre for the offshore marine environs of the Parc Nacional Marítim-Terrestre de l'Arxipèlag de Cabrera. Free and fascinating, your visit to 18 aquariums and over 70 species ends with a climb up a spiral ramp that wraps around an extraordinary mural by Miguel Mansanet, based on 16th-century Mallorcan maps of the Mediterranean.