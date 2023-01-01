Follow the Ma6110 highway 9km south of Llombards to reach the Cap de Ses Salines, a beautiful bluff on Mallorca's southernmost tip with a lighthouse (Far des Cap de ses Salines; closed to the public) dating back to 1863. There's not much here, but stretching out along either side are wonderfully unspoilt beaches protected by the Reserva Marina del Migjorn de Mallorca.

The eastern beaches are hewn out of the coastal cliffs that run up towards exquisitely beautiful coves like Caló des Màrmols, beaches like the Platja d'Almunia and caves like Cova de Sa Plana. A rugged coastal path links them all in an 9km trail.