A petite cove defined by rough rock walls topped with pines, Cala Llombards is a truly beautiful place. A beach-hut bar and sun loungers shaded by palm-leaf umbrellas constitute the extent of human intervention. The view is soul-satisfying – turquoise waters, a sandy beach and the reddish rocks of the cliffs that lead like a promenade towards the sea. To reach Cala Llombards, follow the sign off the Ma6102 down a stone-walled road bordered by meadows of grazing sheep.