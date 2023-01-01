For extraordinary views, make the pilgrimage to this hermitage with 13th-century origins, which sits astride the Puig de Santa Magdalena (307m). From the little chapel, your gaze will take in the full sweep of the plains to the Serra de Tramuntana and the Alcúdia and Pollença bays. It's a terrific starting point for hikes, providing you've brought sturdy footwear. Pilgrims ascend to the chapel in numbers on Diumenge de l'Àngel (Angel Sunday, a week after Easter Sunday).

To reach the hermitage, head east of Inca for 2km, taking the turn-off to the Ermita de Santa Magdalena. Then head south another 2.5km and continue up Puig de Santa Magdalena.