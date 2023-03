An eerie forest of wax-like stalactites and stalagmites, the Coves de Campanet aren't as flashy as some of Mallorca's other cave systems, and are perhaps more authentic for it. There are guided tours every 45 minutes and visits last just under an hour. Scientists find these caves especially interesting as they're home to a local species of blind, flesh-eating beetles. Find them 3km north of town, and if driving on the Palma–Sa Pobla motorway, take exit 377.