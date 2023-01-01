Centre d'Informació Serra de Tramuntana

Opposite the monastery complex, this interpretation centre has audiovisual displays and a small museum providing background on the Serra de Tramuntana. Here you can brush up on regional flora and fauna, including bird species such as the Eleonora's falcon and Balearic shearwater, and learn about farming in the mountains. The centre has a stock of multilingual leaflets detailing walks in the area, and the friendly staff can arrange camping in the grounds of Lluc for around €5 per night.