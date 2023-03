Past the turning to Cala Tuent, the road winds down to this small and undeniably attractive white-pebble cove, but it's a coach-fest during the summer crush, when carloads of visitors also descend. There is parking at the end of the road, but you will need to pay. A short trail and walkway leads around the coast to a rocky river gorge, the Torrent de Pareis, the dramatic conclusion to the torrent's descent from Escorca.