Plaça d’Espanya

The communal heart of the village, this gorgeous square is flanked on one side by the magnificent steps up to the church, the side wall of which occupies another flank; the steps continue on up to the top of the village and beyond, forming a delightful clamber for visitors. On a further side of the square, a cafe occupies pole position on the square, alongside a small supermarket. Opposite here stands the principal village fountain, supplying fresh, potable water.

A handful of other cafes and bars can be found just beyond the square. One of the bars (the Bar Deportivo) stands across the way from the old Fornalutx jail, which was located in the basement of the building facing the bar.