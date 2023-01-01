Joan Rubió i Bellver, a Catalonian student of Antoni Gaudí, designed the strikingly modernist frontage of the 1912 Banco de Sóller (nowadays Banco de Santander), which is separated by a narrow road from the Església de Sant Bartomeu (the facade of which he also created). The bank is an imposing and roughly hewn stone building, with two large, circular galleries, windows framed within lacy wrought-iron grilles and a carved lion gazing ferociously out over the square from the edifice's corner.