Thronged with tables and seats from the cafes on its northern, eastern and western perimeters, the lovely main square, Plaça de la Constitució, is 100m from the train station. The tram line bends its way across the square, conveying the loaded and tooting tram to the beaches of Sóller Port. Filled with children playing in the evenings, stuffed with panama-wearing visitors and home to the beautiful Església de Sant Bartomeu, the square is Sóller's vibrant heart and soul.