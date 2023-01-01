Ca'n Prunera – Museu Modernista

One of Mallorca's standout galleries, Ca'n Prunera occupies a landmark modernist mansion along Carrer de Sa Lluna. The list of luminaries here is astonishing – works by Joan Miró, along with single drawings by Toulouse-Lautrec, Picasso, Gauguin, Klimt, Kandinsky, Klee, Man Ray and Cézanne. Also part of the permanent collection is a gallery devoted to Juli Ramis (1909–90), a Sóller native and world-renowned painter who had his studio in the neighbouring village of Biniaraix, plus works by Miquel Barceló, Antoni Tapiès and Eduardo Chillida.

It also has the strangely mesmerising Movement (2006) by Francesca Martí, plus a sculpture garden out the back, and a display of dolls from the early 20th century.

The building itself complements the eclectic collection. Dating from 1911, the mansion is one of Sóller's edifices designed by Joan Rubió. It's a thorough study in modernist style, from the muted but intriguing stone and wrought-iron facade to the elaborate ceilings and early-20th-century furnishings.