Jardí Botànic & Museu Balear de Ciències Naturals

A short stroll 600m west from Sóller's town centre onto the busy road to Sóller Port brings you to the peaceful Jardí Botànic, with collections of flowers and other plants native to the Balearic Islands – from holm oaks to magnolias and myrtle to the endangered caraway pine – alongside other Mediterranean samples. The same ticket includes the Museu Balear de Ciències Naturals (Natural Science Museum) and its elementary insights into the flora and fauna of the Balearics; the fossil collection is of particular note.