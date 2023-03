The viewpoint of Mirador de Ses Barques, about 6km above Fornalutx, has phenomenal views all the way down to Port de Sóller; the restaurant here is handy for fresh orange juice and cake (rather than the food). Parking is plentiful out front, or across the road at the bend. You can also walk down from here on an engaging hike to Fornalutx below, or indeed clamber up from the village.