Sóller

The vintage train from Soller to Palma de Mallorca

Overview

The ochre town of Sóller lies in a valley surrounded by the grey-green hills of the Serra de Tramuntana. The Arabs saw the potential of the valley, known as the Vall d’Or (Golden Valley), and accounts of orange and lemon groves, watered from sources in the hills, date to the 13th century. The citrus-fruit export market laid the foundations for the great wealth of the town, reflected in its railway line to Palma (1912), tram line to the Port de Sóller (1913) and the grand merchant houses that throng the town, such as those strung out along Gran Via and Carrer de Sa Lluna.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ca'n Prunera – Museu Modernista

    Ca'n Prunera – Museu Modernista

    Sóller

    One of Mallorca's standout galleries, Ca'n Prunera occupies a landmark modernist mansion along Carrer de Sa Lluna. The list of luminaries here is…

  • Sala Picasso & Sala Miró

    Sala Picasso & Sala Miró

    Sóller

    In two rooms at street level in Sóller's station are two fascinating, introspective and contemplative art exhibitions: the Sala Picasso and Sala Miró. Few…

  • Soller, Mallorca, Spain - May 26, 2016: Panoramic view of a town center of Soller with Sant Bartomeu Church on Placa de sa Constitucio, Majorca.

    Església de Sant Bartomeu

    Sóller

    A disciple of architect Antoni Gaudí, Joan Rubió landed some big commissions in Sóller. The town didn't want to miss the wave of modernity and so Rubió…

  • Banco de Sóller

    Banco de Sóller

    Sóller

    Joan Rubió i Bellver, a Catalonian student of Antoni Gaudí, designed the strikingly modernist frontage of the 1912 Banco de Sóller (nowadays Banco de…

  • Plaça de la Constitució

    Plaça de la Constitució

    Sóller

    Thronged with tables and seats from the cafes on its northern, eastern and western perimeters, the lovely main square, Plaça de la Constitució, is 100m…

