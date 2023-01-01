Camí dels Misteris del Rosari

An old stone trail, partly shaded by holm oaks, leads up the Pujol des Misteris (Hill of the Mysteries), which rises behind the monastery complex. The path recounts the mysteries of the rosaries, with monuments and three bronze reliefs. A place for peaceful contemplation, it also offers stirring views on the way up, especially into the valley behind. From the austere cross (fenced off with barbed wire) at the top, linger for grandstand views and the boulder-strewn peaks of the Tramuntana.

The walk takes around 20 minutes to complete.