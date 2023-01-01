To skip the Sa Calobra crowds, follow a turn-off west, some 2km before Sa Calobra, to reach Cala Tuent, a tranquil emerald-green inlet in the shadow of Puig Major, with a single tall pine tree right by the beach. The broad pebble and shingle beach is backed by a couple of houses and a great, green bowl of vegetation that climbs up the mountain flanks. Cars park alongside the road near the beach, but things can get tight.

The road ends in a loop so you can turn around and head back up. About 200m back from the beach, a turn-off leads 1.5km to Es Vergeret, signposted as 'restaurant'.