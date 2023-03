This clifftop castle, whose proud walls rise seamlessly from a craggy natural peak, offers spectacular views, extending southeast far out to sea. The castle was built by the Moors, and not taken until 1231, two years after the rest of the island had fallen. To get here from Felanitx, take the Ma14 for 2km, then follow the signs to the left (east). The road winds 5km to the base of the castle.

You can also reach the Santuari de Sant Salvador on a 4km-long path through the hills from the castle.